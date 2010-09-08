£429 Nokia N8 gets October 22 release date

Update: full details of the re-jigged Nokia N8 UK release date.

Nokia has confirmed that its eagerly-anticipated N8 smartphone will go on sale 'this month' with a sim-free UK price of £429.

The date of 23 September has already been outed, but Nokia has now formally announced the UK release date timeframe.

"The much-anticipated Nokia N8 will be on-sale at the Nokia Online Shop for £429 SIM free or on contract from £35 per month," said Nokia's release.

And a store near you...

The Nokia N8 will also be apparently also be available from the likes of Carphone Warehouse, O2, Orange, Phones4u, T-Mobile, Tesco Phone Shops, Three Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone from Friday 1 October. Phew.

Mark Loughran, General Manager, Nokia UK, says, "The Nokia N8 is a great multitasker, packed with market leading innovations, which include the best picture and video capability available on a smartphone.

"The Nokia N8 is perfect for creating and sharing great content in high definition, using HDMI out to connect to your TV as well as hot-USB swap.

"We're making it fun and easy to capture and share memorable moments on the go."