Overwatch Origins for PS4, Xbox One and PC is $25 off for Black Friday

Overwatch Origins Edition is on sale as one of the Black Friday deals in the US that you should buy immediately for PS4, Xbox One for a gaming PC.

Normally $59.99, this Blizzard Entertainment-made game is almost half off its original price: Overwatch is now $34.99 at Amazon and many other American retailers.

A price drop by $25 is great news for anyone who hasn't tries out this first-person shooter game that came out in May. It's completely different from every other Blizzard game – makers of StarCraft and World of WarCraft – and simply a delightful diversion.

In addition to being available on two video game consoles and the PC, this Black Friday deal is actually repeated: $34.99 at Walmart, $34.99 at Toys R Us, $35 at Target (yes, a penny for expensive), $34.99 at GameStop.

Just don't buy it at Walmart if you want it for Xbox One or the PC. While it's just $35 at Walmart for PS4, right now the game retails for $66.60 on the Xbox One and $66.42 on the PC. Clearly someone didn't tell 66% of these Walmart days that prices go down on Black Friday.

Need a new rig to play Overwatch? These are the best gaming PCs

Have an Xbox One or PS4 bundle while you're at it

Origin is best enjoyed on a PC, in our opinion, as much as we like the Xbox One and PS4. Using the mouse and keyboard is just a faster way to shoot and strafe.

You can always get a new computer bundled with Origin this Black Friday, just in case you need a new PC rig to run the fast-paced Blizzard game.

Ideally, the MSI Vortex G65 SLI-011 Gaming Desktop costs $2,383 , and it not only comes with Overwatch, the design reflects the game color scheme and logos. The specs include an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, Dual GTX960 SLI graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a spacious 1TB HDD.

Looking for an Overwatch-ready gaming PC? Well, the 17.3-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop starts at $2,799 and it's fit for the role. The best version has a has an Intel Core i7-6820HK Skylake CPU, GTX 980M 8GB VRAM GPU, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD for a slightly higher price.

There are also two Xbox One S bundle Black Friday deals. The first comes with the new slim version of the Xbox One 500GB + 2 games for $283 and includes Battlefield 1 and Overwatch. Then there's the Xbox One 500GB + 3 games for $332 that adds Quantum Break to the mix.