Overwatch Origins for PS4, Xbox One and PC is $25 off for Black Friday

By Gaming  

This Black Friday deal gives you the game at almost half price

Overwatch Origins Edition is on sale as one of the Black Friday deals in the US that you should buy immediately for PS4, Xbox One for a gaming PC.

Normally $59.99, this Blizzard Entertainment-made game is almost half off its original price: Overwatch is now $34.99 at Amazon and many other American retailers.

A price drop by $25 is great news for anyone who hasn't tries out this first-person shooter game that came out in May. It's completely different from every other Blizzard game – makers of StarCraft and World of WarCraft – and simply a delightful diversion.

In addition to being available on two video game consoles and the PC, this Black Friday deal is actually repeated: $34.99 at Walmart, $34.99 at Toys R Us,  $35 at Target (yes, a penny for expensive), $34.99 at GameStop.

Just don't buy it at Walmart if you want it for Xbox One or the PC. While it's just $35 at Walmart for PS4, right now the game retails for $66.60 on the Xbox One and $66.42 on the PC. Clearly someone didn't tell 66% of these Walmart days that prices go down on Black Friday.

Have an Xbox One or PS4 bundle while you're at it

Origin is best enjoyed on a PC, in our opinion, as much as we like the Xbox One and PS4. Using the mouse and keyboard is just a faster way to shoot and strafe.

You can always get a new computer bundled with Origin this Black Friday, just in case you need a new PC rig to run the fast-paced Blizzard game.

Ideally, the MSI Vortex G65 SLI-011 Gaming Desktop costs $2,383, and it not only comes with Overwatch, the design reflects the game color scheme and logos. The specs include an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, Dual GTX960 SLI graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a spacious 1TB HDD.

Looking for an Overwatch-ready gaming PC? Well, the 17.3-inch Asus ROG gaming laptop starts at $2,799 and it's fit for the role. The best version has a has an Intel Core i7-6820HK Skylake CPU, GTX 980M 8GB VRAM GPU, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD for a slightly higher price.

There are also two Xbox One S bundle Black Friday deals. The first comes with the new slim version of the Xbox One 500GB + 2 games for $283 and includes Battlefield 1 and Overwatch. Then there's the Xbox One 500GB + 3 games for $332 that adds Quantum Break to the mix.

