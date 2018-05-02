OnePlus announces pop-up events for OnePlus 6 on May 21 and 22 in India

As the launch of the OnePlus 6, one of the most anticipated devices of the year is nearing, the company has now announced that it will be hosting pop-up events globally on May 21 and 22. In India, OnePlus will host the pop-up event in eight major cities.

The OnePlus 6 will be announced at an event in London on May 16 and the company will launch the device in India on May 17 at an event in Mumbai. The device will go on sale in India on May 21 at 12 PM for Amazon Prime users.

Those who attend the pop-up events in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad will be able to buy the device at the pop-up event. OnePlus has announced that those who purchase the device will get OnePlus goodies and they will also get a chance to win a free OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has said that the stocks at these pop-up events will be limited so if you are interested in buying the device, you need to reach the event early. Apart from the buyers, those who wait in lines for the OnePlus 6 may also be able to get some goodies from the company in addition to meeting some local celebrities.

The timings for the pop-up events is same across all eight cities. On May 21, the pop-up event will begin on 3:30 PM and end at 8:30 PM and on May 22, the timing are from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

OnePlus 6 India pop-up locations

Mumbai - High Street Phoenix

Bengaluru - OnePlus Experience Store

New Delhi - DLF Place Saket

Chennai - The Forum Vijaya

Kolkata - South City Mall

Hyderabad - The Forum Sujana

Pune - Phoenix Marketcity

Ahmedabad - Gulmohar Park Mall

Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, said, “Since the OnePlus 2, we’ve held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them. It’s incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it’s a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us.”