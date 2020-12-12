OnePlus 9 makes an early appearance in new photo leaks

We aren't expecting the OnePlus 9 to officially break cover until March or April, but we've got an early look at the phone via some newly leaked pictures showing the front, the back and the edges of the upcoming handset.

The images, obtained and published by PhoneArena, show a flat 6.55-inch on the front, with a punch hole camera, while around the back there's a triple-lens rear camera positioned up in the top left corner of the casing.

These pictures match up rather neatly with early renders that have also been pushed out through unofficial channels, though the renders show the more expensive Pro model of the phone, with even thinner bezels and a slightly tweaked design.

There will also be a OnePlus 9 Pro

New Star Wars movies and TV shows in detail

More leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S21

According to the sources speaking to PhoneArena, the display on the OnePlus 9 is going to come with a 2400 x 18080 pixel resolution and support for the same 120Hz refresh rate as sported on the display of the OnePlus 8T.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

Along the bottom of the handset, the pictures show a USB-C port and a SIM slot, as well as a speaker grille. The standard volume and power buttons are visible along the sides of the device, together with the usual alert slider that OnePlus usually includes on its phones.

The color you can see in the photos is silver: it's not clear what colors the handset will appear in, but the OnePlus 8T is currently available in green and silver (there's also a Cyberpunk 2077 special edition you can have, if you live in China). The logo on the back is a special one OnePlus uses for prototypes.

It looks as though the phone will once again be made from aluminum, and it's unlikely to get an IP rating according to PhoneArena, which is also normal for OnePlus. Some form of water and dust resistance will probably be advertised, however.

PhoneArena has also managed to get hold of some screenshots of the device, suggesting that the OnePlus 9 is going to come running the Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone should come with the OnePlus OxygenOS running on top of Android 11 too.