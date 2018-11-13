OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple will go on sale in India starting November 16

Soon after launching the OnePlus 6T in India, the company is gearing up to introduce the Thunder Purple variant in the country. With the launch of OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple, buyers will have three color alternates, with Midnight Black and Mirror Black already available for sale.

The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple arrives on November 16. It will be available on Amazon.in, oneplus.in at 2 PM, and in Croma outlets, Reliance Digital outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores starting 11 AM.

Note that the Thunder Purple will only be available in 8GB/128GB configuration. Whereas only the Midnight Black is available in 8GB/256GB variant and only Mirror Black in 6GB/128GB. The new variant retains the price tag of Rs 41,999, which is common across all 8GB/128GB color variants.

It's the first phone from the company to land in dual-color accent. We've seen OnePlus phones in a single tone of grey, black, white and red, but the Thunder Purple promises to bring a completely fresh look and feel to the lineup.

OnePlus 6T deals and offers

Customers who buy a OnePlus 6T can avail Rs 1500 cashback on all HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards. They will be eligible to claim a free damage protection for 12 months from Kotak Servify.

Under the OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed Offer users can get instant cashback of INR 5,400 in vouchers on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 on www.jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers, and the MyJio app. The plan will entitle them to 3GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s premium applications. Effectively, the offer will bring a total of 3TB of 4G data to the users over 36 recharges.

Additionally, you can opt for 3 months of no-cost EMI on Amazon.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores to avoid paying extra as interest over the total cost of the phone.