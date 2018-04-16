OnePlus 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon in India

Rumours about the OnePlus 6 launch have been circulating for a while, but nothing confirms its imminent unveiling like new promo at the movies. The advertisement follows the “The speed you need” campaign that the company started earlier this month with their teaser on Twitter.

The video didn’t shed light on any new specifications about the phone but did reveal that the new smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon. Thus far, all OnePlus phones have been Amazon exclusive so this doesn’t really come as a revelation, but it does confirm that the phone is coming to India and sometime very soon.

Confirmed rumours

The flagship device by OnePlus has been at the heart of a lot of rumours and leaks. The company has confirmed that the phone will have an iPhone X -type screen notch and a headphone jack. They’ve also said that the OnePlus 6 will have the biggest screen yet without increasing the phone’s size, indicating slimmer bezels than before and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

It’s also been confirmed by Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, that the OnePlus 6 will run on the Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There will also be two other variants with 128GB storage and 64GB storage. Lau has also said that once the phone is launched, an update will roll out enabling users to hide the notch should they wish to do so.

The most recent teaser on Twitter compares the OnePlus 6 to the OnePlus 5T, leading to the speculation that the OnePlus 6 may not have the alert slider altogether. But a case render leak , contradicts this showing that the alert slider has just shifted from the left to the right.