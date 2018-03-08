OnePlus 6 leaks on AnTuTu, shows 19:9 display

A new leak shows that the OnePlus 6 will have a 19:9 display with an iPhone like notch on top while running on the Snapdragon 845 chip that exhibits impressive benchmark scores. Images, first published on Android Central , show the phone as being code-named the A6000 with other key features of the phone revealed.

OnePlus6 benchmarks leak (Image: © AndroidCentral)

The AnTuTu benchmark scores show the A6000 scoring 2,76,510 that one ups the score of the Mi Mix 2Sshared by Xiaomi, though they didn't exclusively say that their score was AnTuTu.

The CPU score of 95,722 shows OnePlus keeping to its trend of shipping the latest chipsets on its phones. That is, A6000 will probably sport the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm’s claim to integrating AI into mobile devices.

Today’s leak confirms previous photos that were leaked of the OnePlus6, that showed an iPhone like notch. The status bar in the screenshot is taller and left blank. Even the system clock has been shifted to the left and the icons have been clubbed to the right.

The screenshots themselves are 19:9, translating to an 18:9 display with a little extra space on top. It’s not unreasonable to assume that this is due to the notch being present as there aren’t too many other reasons why a particular UI would be rearranged in this distinct manner.

The notch trend is being followed by other brands as well such as Huawei, Vivo, LG and ASUS.