Ka-Pow! OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War phone just got a little more real

The OnePlus 6 launch has an entire superhero team behind it apparently, as a new report details the fact that there will be an Avengers: Infinity War movie tie-in.

The imminent OnePlus 6 launch will also spawn an Infinity War variant in the UK, according to movie site Deadline. OnePlus previously teased its existence last week through its social media channels, says 9to5Google.

It'll have the same Hulk-sized specs that are expected from the normal OnePlus, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Yes, if Iron Man and the gang bought a smartphone in 2018, it might as well be this one.

We've seen the OnePlus 6 and its notch, but we don't know how it'll look in costume as a Marvel superhero-themed smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S6 was the last smartphone to have an Avengers tie-in with seven different color combinations to rep the various superheroes (red with a gold frame for Iron Man, blue with a red frame for Captain America, etc).

What it looks like may be an answer we have to wait for. The new Avengers: Infinity War movie isn't due to release until April 27 around the world, and we fully expect the see the OnePlus 6 launch before that date.

Will the OnePlus release date not be until then? Or will the special edition OnePlus 6 be late to the party a la Peter Parker, leaving you as an infuriated Mary Jane? We'll keep you updated on the Infinity War phone as soon as that news breaks.