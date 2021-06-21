One of the best air fryers changed my life...and now it’s in the Prime Day sale

Some of the best Prime Day deals are for kitchen appliances, but if you're like me, you may think your kitchen is full of gadgets you use once before they end up in a cupboard, never see the light of day again. So I was as shocked as anyone when I realized that one of the best air fryers had become one of the most used items in my kitchen.

When I tested the Instant Vortex Plus air fryer, I was blown away by the results. I’d reviewed air fryers before but I was always left disappointed with the soggy fries and anemic-looking chicken wings. However, that wasn’t the case with the Instant Vortex Plus - it served up crisp fries with fluffy potato inside and crisp yet succulent chicken wings. In fact, it was so good that it changed the way I cook fries forever. And now it's been given a substantial price drop in the US, down to $69.99 from $99.99 - its lowest price ever.

For those of you outside of the US, scroll down to the end of the article where you'll be able to see the best prices for Instant air fryers in your region.

Today's best air fryer deals on Prime Day

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer: $99.95 $64.95 at Amazon

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 can air fry, but can also be used to roast, bake, reheat, grill, and dehydrate. It's down to its lowest price ever now, so if you're in the market for the best air fryer out there, snap up this deal now. View Deal

Cosori Smart WiFi air fryer: $119.99 $83.99 at Amazon

Not only does this Cosori air fryer have a large 5.8-quart capacity, which is more than the Instant Vortex Plus above, it also has a Wi-Fi connection. You can start your batch of fries, chicken wings, or whatever you’re cooking in the air fryer without even leaving your seat. View Deal

These models are currently not on offer in the UK, but the following are..."

Proscenic T21 smart air fryer: £109.99 £83.30 at Amazon

Save 25% on this air fryer that can can bake, grill and roast, too. It’s got a Wi-Fi connection so you can start cooking with one tap on your phone, while a keep warm feature will ensure your dish stays at the right temperature for up to 30 minutes. View Deal

Philips Essential air fryer HD9252/91: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this compact air fryer that has a 4.8 liter capacity and on test proved to be one of the quietest air fryers we’ve ever reviewed. It created crisp fries and chicken wings and doesn't take up much room on the countertop, either. View Deal

I’ve always tried to eat as healthily as possible, so I’ve never deep-fried anything - whether that’s potato, chicken wings, or even onion rings. But I do love fries so I’ve always used an oven to create these tasty treats - even though the process was time-consuming. Peeling and chopping the potatoes, par-boiling them, coating them in low-calorie spray oil, and turning them halfway through 30 minute cooking time, certainly mounted up.

However the Instant Pot Vortex Plus shaved 10-15 minutes off the time and the frying basket that the fries cook in can simply be shaken to rotate the fries to ensure they’re crisp all the way around - rather than needing to turn each individual fry. The best bit? The results were extremely crisp and even - a better result than I could achieve in the oven. This is thanks to the use of hot air which circulates around the food. You will need a little oil - a 1.1lb / 500g batch of fries uses 2tsp of oil but this is considerably less than deep-frying.

