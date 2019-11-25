One of our favorite laptops is on sale for $500 off at Best Buy

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a 2-in-1 laptop, and now, before the day is even here, HP's Spectre x360 15 is discounted by a massive $500 on Best Buy. This 4K laptop, powered by a 10th generation Intel processor, is tagged as part of the retailer's 'Black Friday price now' sale, which is already putting deep discounts on some of our favorite products.

The HP Spectre x360 15, a great 2-in-1 laptop, comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive for storage. Note that its Nvidia MX250 graphics card isn't what you'll want in a dedicated gaming laptop, but for everyday browsing and work, this should be suitable.

HP Spectre x360 15: $1,599 $1,099 at Best Buy

This laptop is powered by the latest and greatest Ultrabook hardware like a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor and comes with a gorgeous 4K display. And, ahead of Black Friday you can save a whopping $500 at Best Buy.View Deal

