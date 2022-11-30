Nvidia celebrates Portal With RTX release by giving away RTX 4090s

Audio player loading…

Valve’s iconic game Portal is getting reimagined this December courtesy of Nvidia, and we're absolutely buzzing. The original Portal is widely regarded as one of the most iconic puzzle games of all time, and Nvidia will be bringing it to users complete with advanced graphics features like full ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS 3 capabilities to give the game a fresh look and feel.



Portal with RTX will be made available as a free official DLC (downloadable content) for existing owners of Portal on December 8, just in time for the game’s 15th anniversary. It’s also perfect timing for those of us that like to wind down during the holidays and play video games.

The game's new look is achieved using graphics techniques that are heavily reliant on Nvidia DLSS tech, with an emphasis on the use of next-generation DLSS 3. Users of RTX 40-series graphics cards should see a 2.8x increase in performance according to Nvidia, while 30-series users will be able to enjoy the reimaging at a slightly lower - but still appreciable - level with DLSS 2.

You can check if your system is compatible with Portal with RTX by consulting the system specifications here.

Nvidia will be hosting a global Portal with RTX launch party on December 6, which the entire Portal community is invited to join via Twitch, Youtube, and Steam for behind-the-scenes access, new gameplay, and - arguably the most exciting part - giveaways! Virtual attendees will have the chance to win not just Portal with RTX game codes but GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards!

Although the RTX 4080 might've fallen on hard times due to its high asking price and confusing nomenclature, it's still a powerful (if overpriced) GPU, and the RTX 4090 is obviously the big draw here. In fact, it might just be the only way to get your hands on Nvidia's newest flagship card right now, since stock is still virtually non-existent.