Nvidia 3080 restock: Newegg offers a rare opportunity to buy Nvidia GPU

Prepare for a rare Nvidia 3080 restock at Newegg this evening. The sought-after GPU will be among the many hard-to-find Nvidia components in stock are a limited time.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will be in stock at Newegg at 8pm EST / 5pm PST. It's been the most popular choice among the new graphics cards and therefore the fastest to sell out. We also got word that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU will be on sale along with the Nvidia 3070 and 3060 Ti.

We've called this the best graphics card that money can buy, and people seem to agree. Retailers like Newegg can't keep it in stock and have resorted to selling it in bundle form. This may be your last chance to own it before Christmas.

Keep in mind that today's restock (as well as the other GPUs) have to be bought in a bundle, so the Nvidia 3080 price will be a bit more than usual. We're seeing combos with RAM and power supplies, for example. This, after all, is the best graphics card, hands-down.

Sure, Newegg is going to sell out of the Nvidia 3080 almost instantly and this is a way to eke out extra profit, but there's another reason to do it this way: it's also a way to thwart bots that simply want to resell these powerful Nvidia GPUs.

Newegg will also have the Radeon 6900 and Radeon 6900 XT in stock, along with the Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT. There's no telling how long these components will stay in stock, but it may be your last chance to buy them before Christmas.