Nokia 2 gets a UK release date with a very low price

We knew the Nokia 2 was coming soon, but now we know exactly when and how much it will cost you - at least in the UK, where the phone is confirmed to be landing on February 26 for £99.

Set to be sold in Amazon, Argos, Carphone Warehouse, EE, John Lewis and Tesco, the Nokia 2 has a 4,100mAh battery that can supposedly last for two days between charges.

Whether it will live up to those claims remains to be seen, but it’s undeniably a big battery, given that the far larger and more expensive Samsung Galaxy S8 for example has just a 3,000mAh one, though it does have some competition in the low-cost space from the 5,000mAh Moto E4 Plus.

Correct specs

As you'd expect the battery is the only real standout spec of the Nokia 2, but the quad-core Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1GB of RAM, 5.0-inch 720p screen, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing snapper aren't terrible for the price.

You also get a pure version of Android Nougat, with an update to Android Oreo already planned, plus a metal frame and a microSD card slot, though there’s only 8GB of built in storage and the back is plastic.

You’ll be able to grab the phone in black when it launches, but you might want to wait for our full review first, as in our hands-on review we noted sluggish performance, and it remains to be seen whether the battery life lives up to the hype.