Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz at Rs 1999

Audio player loading…

Home-grown brand Noise has announced the launch ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz, a smartwatch that comes with single-chip Bluetooth Calling, which allows for an easy and quick call experience. Through ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz, Noise also introduces Tru Sync technology, which works with the single-chip Bluetooth Calling feature. This allows for one-step call connectivity and provides an improved Bluetooth range of 18m. This also ensures lower power consumption.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, "We are excited to be the first brand to bring Tru SyncTM tech in India. The new technology and best in class features in the product makes it the best-suited option." The company is slotting the smartwatch as being suitable for college students, young professionals.

Noise recently broke into the top-5 smartwatches brands global list.

ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz: Features, price and availability

(Image credit: Noise)

ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz comes with a 1.69” TFT display and snug strap for a comfortable fit. The Bluetooth 5.3 supports a fast and stable connection and enables Bluetooth calling with its in-built speaker and microphone.

Additionally, the smartwatch comes with inbuilt Noise Health Suite, that tracks all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female health indicators and offers 100 sports modes. Other features include remote music control, screen brightness control, find my phone facility, weather forecast, call mute, hand wash & drink water reminders, vibration control, idle and DND alert.

The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers 150 plus cloud-based watch faces and is available in five colour options: Mist Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue.

It is available on Amazon.in and gonoise.com for Rs 1,999. The company has not indicated as to from when the new smartwatch will go on sale. The company has been listed as the bestselling brand on Amazon and Flipkart for four years in a row. Currently, it is the No.2 brand in the TWS category in India.