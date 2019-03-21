No-discs Xbox One S could launch on May 7

Thanks to the ever-churning rumor mill, we already knew Microsoft is working on a disc-less version of the Xbox One S (codenamed Xbox Maverick). And while it was reported that the upcoming console would release in 2019, we weren't exactly sure when that might be - until now.

According to a report by Windows Central, the disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will release globally on May 7, 2019.

In addition, we got a look at Photoshop mockups of the digital console (created by Windows Central and based on original box art images). You can check out the box art mockup image below:

Image Credit: Windows Central

From these images, the Xbox One S Al-Digital looks like a more streamlined version of the original Xbox One S (minus the eject button and disc drive). It also looks like the console will come bundled with Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft digital codes and 1TB HDD.

What is the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition?

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is exactly what it sounds like, a disc-less Xbox One S that is only compatible with digital downloads rather than physical copies.

However, if you are worried that Microsoft's move into solely digital consoles will render your physicals discs obsolete, then do not fret. According to a report by Thurrott last year, Microsoft is rumored to be bringing in a 'disc-to-digital’ program that will allow you to trade in your physical discs for digital downloads. Phew.

Microsoft has not confirmed if this leaked information is true, but Windows Central suggests the new console will be revealed in April.