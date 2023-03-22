New Windows 11 update preview promises big fixes and mediocre Bing Chat integration

Microsoft has dropped a new Windows 11 update for those enrolled in the Release Preview channel, adding a few important features that have been available in Beta channels until now. The most notable change to look forward to: faster access to the updated Bing chat. The update was detailed in an official Windows blog post .

The last update we had back in February added a button in the search panel that takes you through to Microsoft Edge so you can use Bing. So… not exactly direct integration. According to XDA , in the upcoming update Microsoft is supposedly giving us better integration (if you have Bing preview access) by putting a button in the search bar directly inside the taskbar.

So, in other words, you still get taken to Microsoft Edge to use Bing, but the button is just a little bit easier to find.

Waiting for pest control

Aside from that, there are a few more interesting changes. Users might see notifications in regard to their Microsoft account in the start menu, and the taskbar will appear lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode.