New Windows 11 update preview promises big fixes and mediocre Bing Chat integration

Microsoft has dropped a new Windows 11 update for those enrolled in the Release Preview channel, adding a few important features that have been available in Beta channels until now. The most notable change to look forward to: faster access to the updated Bing chat. The update was detailed in an official Windows blog post.
The last update we had back in February added a button in the search panel that takes you through to Microsoft Edge so you can use Bing. So… not exactly direct integration. According to XDA, in the upcoming update Microsoft is supposedly giving us better integration (if you have Bing preview access) by putting a button in the search bar directly inside the taskbar.
So, in other words, you still get taken to Microsoft Edge to use Bing, but the button is just a little bit easier to find.
Waiting for pest control
Aside from that, there are a few more interesting changes. Users might see notifications in regard to their Microsoft account in the start menu, and the taskbar will appear lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode.
As we expected, there are over a dozen fixes and improvements that will be made to ensure your PC is a lot more stable. This includes fixes to programs like Notepad, Microsoft Powerpoint, and Windows Search.
If you’re already part of the Release Preview channel, you can get hold of the update through Windows Update or wait for the automatic installation (which shouldn't be too far away). We expect the full update to roll out either later this month or early next month, though if you can’t wait you can try your hand at joining the Windows Insider program.