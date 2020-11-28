MSI GL65 Black Friday deal: get gorgeous ray-tracing on a laptop for $130 off

This MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop is just $1,669 over at Newegg right now for Black Friday, bringing you powerful ray-traced gaming for $130 less than the original retail price (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,799 $1,669.99 at Newegg

Save $130 - With an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD and an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, this MSI GL65 Leopard will chew through high-settings on the latest AAA games with great frame rates. Sure, it's a little on the pricey side, but that $130 price cut is fantastic and you won't have to upgrade for a while with this powerful machine.View Deal

The MSI GL65 Leopard comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB GDDR6 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate for crisp, fluid visuals.

Ray traced gaming on laptops usually doesn't come cheap, so seeing an RTX 2070 Super in a laptop for under $1,800 makes this a strong contender for those looking for high quality ray-tracing on the go.

More MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

