Motorola adds Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion to its list of phones in India

Audio player loading…

Motorola has announced the launch of its two new premium smartphones in India. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the Moto Edge 30 Fusion have been added to the company’s inventory right ahead of the festive season in the country.

Among the two devices, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles of a flagship phone that includes a flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 60 MP selfie camera and a 125W fast charging support.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes in Interstellar Black and Interstellar White colour options and is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. At the same time, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion comes in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colour options. It is also available in a single storage and memory variant and is priced at Rs. 42,999.

Both phones will be available starting September 22. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from September 23 through September 30, Motorola will offer a discount of Rs. 5000 on the Edge 30 Ultra, while the Edge 30 Fusion will retail at a value of Rs. 3000 during the same period.

The Edge 30 Ultra succeeded the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the cheapest phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC when launched. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and comes with a promise of 3 OS updates.

Apart from the 200MP camera, the phone has a 50MP camera and a 12MP portrait snapper with 2X optical zoom. A 4060 mAh battery with 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support powers the phone.

The Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is a slightly affordable version of the Ultra sans some of the bells and whistles. It has a 6.5-inch pOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 13MP, and 2MP snappers. The phone is powered by a 4400 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Motorola ) Image 1 of 2 Moto Edge 30 Ultra (Image credit: Motorola ) Image 1 of 2 Moto Edge 30 Fusion

Almost perfect phones but with bizarre shortcomings

Both the devices look extremely powerful and capable on paper, however, there are some strange omissions, now synonymous with Motorola in India, that leave a lot to be desired.

Like the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra had the specs to compete with the Galaxies of the market; however, oddly, Motorola has decided to introduce the phone in a single storage and memory variant. A phone with just 128GB of onboard storage could be the biggest hurdle for anyone looking to buy a flagship phone.

In comparison, the global variant of the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

This odd strategy was earlier seen in various budget and mid-range phones from the company, and it became a massive deterrent in letting the phones sell in huge numbers.

TechRadar India has reached out to the brand and will update this segment in case we get some details around this.