Moto Z2 Force UAE release date, news and specs

The Moto Z2 Force is Motorola’s next flagship phone, combining a tough screen with high-end specs.

Moto's latest is set to arrive on November 1 in the UAE. In terms of pricing, Moto is selling the Moto Z2 Force for AED 2,699 which also includes one mod of your choice between the JBL Sound boost 2 Speaker, Moto GamePad or TurboPower.

While the Z2 Force has been announced in the US for some time now, it is now ready for the Middle East. Lenovo tells us that it's aiming to release on November 1 in the UAE.

Moto Z2 Force screen

A high point of the Moto Z Force was its ShatterShield screen and QHD display, so we're pleased to see both of those marquee features make a return in the Z2 Force.

Focusing on the ShatterShield, the clumsy of us will enjoy this feature, as it's designed to prevent the screen cracking or smashing when dropped from heights of around 5 feet or less.

The 5.5-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) AMOLED display means that we'll be treated to gorgeous, crisp visuals complete with excellent contrast and colors. It also means that this phone, like the previous version, is more than ready to hop into a Google Daydream View headset to run the gamut of the best Google Daydream apps and games.

Moto Z2 Force design

It turns out that we had a very good idea of how the Moto Z2 Force would look before its official unveiling, as it has been confirmed to rock a slim, metal shell that's a bit thinner than last year's iteration. Compared to 7mm, the Z2 Force is 6mm, just a hair thicker than the original Z.

Unfortunate for all of your 3.5mm-lovers, Moto has once again opted to, well, opt-out of including that port.

The Motorola logo makes its expected return in the middle of the phone's back, while the brand new dual-lens camera makes much better use of the camera bump. Of course, the MotoMods connector has returned near the bottom just like last year's and is compatible with all old accessories.

Flipped over to its front, the home button has been revamped to fall in line with Moto's styling for 2017, which we greatly prefer from a visual and functionality perspective over the original Z Force. With this one, you'll be able to navigate using only the fingerprint sensor, in addition to waking the phone and putting it to sleep with a tap.

Moto Z2 Force camera and battery

On the back of the phone, you'll find two 12MP sensors that are capable of capturing increased depth of field, as well as offering a wide-angle mode that we've found in phones like the LG V20 and LG G6.

The front of the device will feature a 5MP selfie camera that gets by with a little help from an dual CCT flash.

Motorola's camera hardware and software gets better by the year, so we're excited to give the Z2 Force a go.

Moto Z2 Force OS and power

The Moto Z2 Force will have a Snapdragon 835 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the phone will feature 64GB of storage with the option to expand that amount via microSD up to 2TB.

Like the rest of Moto's recent fleet of 2017 smartphones, its latest will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with an Android O update planned in December.

Given the mobile platform that the Z2 Force runs on, it's capable of supporting gigabit LTE which will be enabled in a future update.

Stay tuned for the full review of the Moto Z2 Force to see if it lives up to the hype.