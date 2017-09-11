Moto X4 Android One variant could be coming to the US

Google’s Android One program is headed to the USA if recent leaks about the Moto X4 are to be believed. Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch an Android One variant of the Moto X4 in the States, according to a leaked render of the Moto X4 with Android One branding. Motorola had launched the regular version of the Moto X4 at IFA 2017 held in Berlin recently.

The leak comes from famous tipster @evleaks, and shows the Moto X4’s back, featuring the Android One branding similar to what we have seen on the Xiaomi Mi A1 recently. Other than this, the Android One variant seems to be similar in design when compared to the regular Moto X4.

Well isn't this interesting... pic.twitter.com/QrC8bJz1pXSeptember 9, 2017

The news about Android One heading to the US should come as no surprise. According to some reports from as early as April this year, Moto X series of smartphones were amongst the phones expected to launch on Google’s Android One platform.

Android One is expanding to the mid-range

Initially reserved to the entry-level smartphone range and only in select developing countries, Google seems to have pivoted the Android One program now. The recent launch of the Xiaomi Mi A1 made it clear that Google was expanding the Android One program from the entry-level to mid-range and possibly upper mid-range as well.

This new Moto X4 Android One variant leak goes on to confirm this theory further. While the Mi A1 from Xiaomi is a mid-range device, it was launched at a considerably lower price of Rs. 14,999, which roughly translates to $235. The Moto X4 Android One variant, on the other hand, is expected to be priced in the sub-$400 range, making it an upper mid-range device.

Another aspect to consider with the Moto X4 Android One launch is that this variant will come with the promise of guaranteed and timely Android updates. Both the regular and the Android One variants of the Moto X4 run on stock Android, so it remains to be seen if the Android One variant does end up receiving updates faster than the regular variant.

In terms of specs, both the variants of the Moto X4 are identical. Motorola launched the Moto X4 with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor and 3GB RAM. It features a 12MP dual autofocus camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. Next to it is an 8MP ultra wide-angle 120 degree lens.

Some other reports suggest that the Moto X4 will come with Project Fi support, so existing users of Project Fi can expect a new mid-range option on Google’s carrier service.