Mobile Power 50 - This week’s latest 5 nominees

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the latest five nominees for this year's Mobile Power 50.

These figures are those who we feel meet the criteria to influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Congratulations to...

- Beatrice Lafon, CEO, Kondor Ltd

- James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung, Samsung UK and Ireland

- Jim Michel, Managing Director, Redeem

- Max Taylor, MD of Marketing, EE

- Nina Bibby, CMO, O2

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.

Also nominated so far are:

Alex Tatham, Managing Director,Westcoast

Amanda Lambert, Sales Director, Three UK

Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group Plc

Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile

Conor Pierce, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK and Ireland

Darren Ridge ,CEO, OneCom

Ettienne Brandt, MD Channels and Trading, EE

Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group

Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2

Gerry O’Keefe, UK and Ireland Group MD, Exertis

Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK Limited

Jeff Dodds, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile

Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director, Carphone Warehouse

Jon Shaw, Head Of Consumer Sales – Retail and Channel Partners, Vodafone UK

Mark Evans, CEO, O2

Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions, UK & I, Tech Data

Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators, Motorola

Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

Neil Muller ,CEO, Daisy Group

Peter Stephens, CEO, Bullitt Group

Phil Lander, B2B, Samsung

Pierre Coppin, Head of Propositions and Planning,S ky Mobile

Sarah Edge, UK & Ireland General Manager, HMD Global

Simon Woodman,UK Mobile Director, Exertis UK

Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Business Group, Huawei

Warren Saunders, Country Head - UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communication

William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, Alcatel

Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:

2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK

2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK