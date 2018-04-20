Mobile Power 50: 5 more nominees added to the 2018 list

Following months of extensive research and a thorough nomination process, we are delighted to confirm the latest five nominees for the Mobile Power 50.
These industry figures imbue their own businesses with their values and qualities and their influence is felt beyond their role. We feel they serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Congratulations to:
- Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Business Group, Huawei
- Conor Pierce, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK and Ireland
- Mark Evans, CEO, O2
- Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar
- Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director
Please join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can vote, endorse and comment on nominee profiles.
The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors
The nominees so far
- Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast
- Amanda Lambert, Sales Director, Three UK
- Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group Plc
- Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile
- Conor Pierce, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK and Ireland
- Darren Ridge, CEO, OneCom
- Ettienne Brandt, MD Channels And Trading, EE
- Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group
- Gareth Turpin, Sales Director,O2
- Gerry O’Keefe, UK And Ireland Group MD, Exertis
- Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK Limited
- Jeff Dodds, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile
- Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director, Carphone Warehouse
- Jon Shaw,Head Of Consumer Sales – Retail And Channel Partners, Vodafone UK
- Mark Evans, CEO, O2
- Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions, UK & I, Tech Data
- Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators, Motorola
- Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar
- Neil Muller, CEO, Daisy Group
- Peter Stephens, CEO, Bullitt Group
- Phil Lander,B2B, Samsung
- Pierre Coppin, Head Of Propositions And Planning, Sky Mobile
- Sarah Edge, UK & Ireland General Manager HMD Global
- Simon Woodman,UK Mobile Director, Exertis UK
- Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Business Group, Huawei
- Warren Saunders, Country Head - UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communications
- William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, Alcatel