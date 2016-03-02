Electric shock risk means Amazon is recalling some Fire tablet chargers

Amazon is recalling the power adaptor for the Fire 7-inch and Fire Kids Edition 7-inch tablets due to a risk of electric shock from the USB power adapters.

Amazon said: "We have determined that, in rare cases, when the power adapter included with the UK Fire 7in and UK Fire Kids Edition 7in tablet is pulled from the wall socket, the adapter assembly may detach and create a risk of electrical shock."

The model number for the adapters is FABK7B, and have only been sold on the two tablets in the UK since September 2015.

Safety first

If you choose to return it, you can request for credit on your Amazon account or receive a free replacement charging adapter sent directly to you. You can do that from this website here.

Otherwise, Amazon recommends that you stop using the original adapters immediately and use another USB power adaptor or a computer to charge the device.

