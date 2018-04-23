The best tablets you can buy in 2018

Update: The tablet market is still a relatively quite one, dominated still by Apple, but with Google IO and WWDC 2018 on the horizon, there's a chance we'll see new slates launch soon.

The best tablets are all about combination, with most offering a decent keyboard and desktop-style experience to sound the death knell for laptops.

From Apple's larger iPad Pro to an array of Android tablets, there's a lot of choice out there.

And unlike the best smartphones - Windows makes an appearance too.

In terms of how we decide which goes where, we rank them based on multiple elements including performance, battery life, screen quality and more, with price playing an important part too.

If none of the best tablets here take your fancy then head on over to our tablet reviews pages, where you'll find in-depth reviews of many more models.

1. New iPad (2017)

The best iPad, giving you plenty of power and bang for your buck

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 7.5 mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB/128GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: approx 8,800mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Beautiful 9.7-inch screen

Cheaper than predecessor

Thicker than Air 2

No 256GB option

The best tablet you can buy right now is the new iPad (2017) with its crisp 9.7-inch display, punchy A9 power and a lower price tag than the tablet it replaces - the iPad Air 2.

The new iPad (2017) doesn't reinvent the tablet, in fact it doesn't differ much at all from its predecessor. The only real upgrade is the chipset, with Apple's A9 heart giving the new iPad more power - however it's the price which is the real winner.

There's no 16GB model, with the iPad kicking things off at 32GB, and considering that's cheaper than the entry level iPad Air 2 it offers serious value for money.

What's next? The new iPad launched towards the end of 2017, so we won't see a replacement for a while - but Apple's iPad Mini line is in need of an update, so keep an eye out for the iPad Mini 5 in the coming months, and rumours abound of a new iPad with FaceID too, from the new iPhone X.

2. iPad Pro 10.5

The best iPad for power users

Weight: 469g | Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 1668 x 2224 pixels | CPU: A10X | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/256GB/512GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: TBC | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Great speakers

512GB version

Screen adds a lot of expense

iOS still isn't a good laptop replacement

It's a tough decision over whether the new iPad Pro is the best tablet in the world, or the more recent (and more basic) iPad - but the new Pro is in second solely on the higher price.

If you can see past that, or you really need a tablet that can truly keep up with any app you want to throw at it while using a dedicated Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, this should be the device you look at.

The new ProMotion screen adds an impressive layer of fluidity to daily use - if not strictly necessary - and the smaller bezels means you're getting far more display in a footprint not much bigger than last year's 9.7.

It's an iPad for the professionals - but also one that media munchers will adore using.

What's next? It will likely be a long, long while before Apple launches any kind of new tablet, so if you're in the market for one it's between this and the new iPad for your money.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

A top-notch iPad Pro rival

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

S-Pen stylus included in box

HDR-ready display is excellent

Keyboard is a costly extra

Won't replace your laptop just yet

It may not be the best tablet on our list, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the best Android tablet you can buy right now.

It's stuffed full of power, has an excellent display and features an iPad-Pro rivaling S-Pen stylus and optional keyboard.

The HDR-enabled screen is also pretty useful, given there are a lot of services out there using the improved quality - you can now get Netflix in premium color and brightness quality, for instance.

The price tag could be a stumbling block, but if you're looking for the best Android has to offer in tablet form the Galaxy Tab S3 is the slate for you.

What's next? We're still not sure when we'll be seeing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, but it'll likely not be early in 2018.

4. iPad mini 4

The best small-screen tablet

Weight: 299g | Dimensions: 203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Dual-core 1.5 GHz | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 5124mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Brilliant screen

Touch ID finger scanner

Smaller display can be hard to read

No Pro version

The best 7-inch tablet at the moment is definitely the iPad mini 4. If you like the look of Apple's iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, but find them a) too big, b) too expensive or c) both, then you're in luck as the diminutive iPad mini 4 gives you the best of Apple's tablet world in a form factor that's not only beautiful, but highly portable.

It lacks the Pro features of a keyboard or Pencil support (the latter would be really nice to have on this smaller display) but overall it's got a decent screen upgrade and more than enough power to enjoy every day.

What's next? We're not certain we'll ever see the iPad mini 5, as rumors on that remain quiet... but there's still a market for the smaller tablet and fans will be hoping Apple doesn't give up on that.

5. Microsoft Surface Pro

The Windows tablet that can replace your Windows laptop

Weight: 768g/770g/784g | Dimensions: 292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm | OS: Windows 10 Pro | Screen size: 12.3-inch | Resolution: 2,736 x 1,824 | CPU: Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | Battery: up to 13.5 hours video playback | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Better battery

Improved Surface Pen

No Surface Pen in package

Not as powerful as rivals until Core i7

Can a tablet really replace your laptop or home PC? That's still up for debate, but the best tablet trying to make that happen is the Microsoft Surface Pro.

We’re surprised Microsoft has refrained from calling this the Surface Pro 5 as it's a big upgrade on the 4 - although it is rather expensive, like many tablets in this list.

It does a fine job with the full blown version of Windows 10, an integrated kickstand and optional keyboard attachment.

Great for for creative professionals, students and everyday folks alike, this is a top choice and one of best Windows Laptop we've reviewed.

What's next? We're still expecting to see the refreshed Surface Pro 5 at some point - but it's not clear when that will be.

6. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

One of the best new Android tablets out

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240.5 x 163.7 x 7.2 mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Mediatek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Strong, hi-res display

Swift response

Mediocre battery life

Not great build quality

With an iPad-like design, the Asus ZenPad is something of a direct rival to Apple's best tablets with an alternative operating system.

The screen is sharp and bright, and the power is decent - if not a well-known chipset running things.

The battery life and build quality aren't quite up to Apple's standards, but then again, neither is the price - a good option if you want a larger screen for less.

7. iPad Pro 12.9

Apple's biggest slate isn't its best, but it's not far off

Weight: 713g | Dimensions: 305.7 x 220.6 x 6.9mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Resolution: 2048 x 2732 | CPU: Dual-core 2.26 GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/128GB | Battery: 10,307mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Expansive screen

Hugely powerful

Expensive

Heavier than many tablets

The iPad Pro won't be for everyone due to the size and cost, but for those it does appeal to (and can afford it) you're unlikely to find a better tablet for your needs, and you'll swiftly find it indispensable.

It's also worth noting that this 2015 model has been replaced by a much-upgraded version, complete with better internals and a nicer screen - although you can still buy the older variant from many retailers.

If you're considering the iPad Pro (2015) then whether its graphics, multi-tasking or providing a pseudo-Mac experience when you're away from the office the Pro is very capable.

Even the Pencil - hilarious name that we're now getting used to aside - is an impressive tool for a particular niche. For the more professional user, or just one that cares about a larger, more expansive screen to work on, this is the best tablet out there and more than capable of replacing a laptop.

What's next? This tablet has been refreshed now, and we're just waiting to get our hands on a final review unit to bring you a definitive verdict. For now though, you can check out our hands on: iPad Pro 12.9 review

8. iPad Pro 9.7

A good tablet that brings power to portability

Weight: 437g | Dimensions: 240 x 169.5 x 6.1 mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 pixels | CPU: A9X | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 32GB/128GB/256GB | microSD slot: No | Battery: TBC | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Pencil and keyboard support

256GB version

Lower power than larger version

Smaller screen impedes multitasking

The iPad Pro 9.7 offers a lot of the power of the larger iPad Pro, along with the Smart Keyboard and Pencil support, but brings it in a much more bag-and-palm friendly size. Oh, and those four speakers are just brilliant too.

It's a decent laptop alternative for those trying to work out if they need the worry of a new Windows device, but only if you're working on rudimentary files. Free access to Apple's office suite helps a huge amount though, and it's going to get the same iOS 11 upgrade that the other models will, making it a much more attractive laptop replacement for cheaper.

However, it is off sale now - so if you're going buy one, be quick and shop around to see if you can get a better deal. It's nearly out of our list as it's very hard to find, but it's a good portable pal if you can see a good deal.

What's next? We've already had it: it's the iPad Pro 10.5 and it's very much worth a look if you want the snazziest tablet out there.

