Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 among new 4G LTE devices coming to Sprint

Sprint announced four new devices to hit its lineup at MobileCon 2012 Tuesday, including Samsung's Galaxy Tab 2 10.1.

The other additions - the LG Optimus G, LG Mach and Sprint Plug-in-Connect Tri-Mode USB - are all joining the Tab 2 on the carrier's 4G LTE network.

From Sprint's perspective, the Android-powered slate is the cream of its rookie crop.

"The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 is the first tablet to combine the benefits of Sprint 3G and 4G LTE with a vivid 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich and a 1.5GHz dual-core processor," the company said in a press release.

Take it to the 4G LTE limit

TechRadar learned the Optimus G would head to Sprint last week, taking with it a 13MP rear-facing camera that trumps the 8MP snapper coming to rival AT&T.

That device - with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro CPU quad-core processor (that's a mouthful) - will join Sprint's growing 4G LTE network, the company said.

For those not quite ready to take on the 4.7-inch displayed Optimus G, Sprint's throwing down the LG Mach, "one of the thinnest devices with a QWERTY keyboard offered by Sprint."

This phone's got a 5MP camera with LED flash and full 1080p HD recording and playback.

In an effort to expand its 4G mobile broadband portfolio, Sprint's bringing in what it called the first tri-mode USB device, the Sprint Plug-in-Connect Tri-Mode USB.

"It provides an easy-to-use mobile broadband solution for instant connectivity and enhanced productivity while on-the-go," Sprint boasted.

There's no software to install or a startup delay, and it works just like an Ethernet cable.

Sprint's packaging it with a fold-away USB connector, LED service status indicator and hands-free activation.

No word yet on pricing for these devices (though Sprint promised a $79.99 starting rate for its Everything Data plans, including "truly" unlimited data, is available for the handsets), or specific availability other than "this fall."

The company said both pieces of information will be available at a later date.