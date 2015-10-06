The Surface Book is Microsoft's first ever laptop

Surprisingly Microsoft wasn't done with just a Surface Pro 4 as Panos Panay introduced Microsoft's completely brand new Surface Book.

It's the first laptop created by Microsoft and it doubles as the thinnest Windows tablet ever made, measuring only 7.7mm thick. It has a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen with 6 million pixels resulting in a 267 PPI that's been made as thin as possible with an optical bonded display.

According to Microsoft, the keyboard has a 'best-in-class' keystroke with back-lit keys built on custom switches. The glass trackpad, meanwhile features five points of touch that triggers different actions in Windows 10 - a bit like Apple's MacBook gestures.

On the performance front, Microsoft claims the Surface Book is twice as fast as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Panay demonstrated this by playing Gears of War on stage. This is largely thanks to the notebook being powered by sixth generation Intel Core i processors and an unspecified Nvidia GeForce GPU utilizing GDDR5 memory.

Despite all the focus on performance, Microsoft promises Surface Book users will get 12 hours of battery life out of it.

The Microsoft Surface Book starts at $1,499 (about £984, AU$2,095) with pre-orders beginning on October 7 and will be available in stores on October 26.