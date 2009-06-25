Lamborghini VX5 and Asus UX30 break cover

Asus unveiled its latest laptop ranges in London today, strengthening the company's already bursting portable computer portfolio.

First up was the impressive ultra-portable Asus UX30. Sporting a 13.3-inch screen and a brushed aluminium finish the notebook looks the business, and at 1.4kg it is definitely one of the lighter machines around.

On-board, there's 4096MB of memory and the device is powered by Intel's latest range of ultra-low voltage chips.

What Laptop has had a hands-on with the laptop and is impressively calling it a computer that's "in a class of its own".

1TB hard drive

The second laptop on show was an update to Asus' Lamborghini-branded range. Called the Lamborghini VX5, the lappie is clad both in leather and aluminium and sports the same high-gloss paint job as the make of car it gets its inspiration from.

The VX5 also has 4096MB of memory but this time the chip inside is the Intel Core 2 Quad Q9000 processor.

Couple this with a 1TB hard drive and a Full HD 16-inch screen and what you have is a very desirable laptop indeed – regardless if you're a piston-head or not.

