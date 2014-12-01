Cyber Monday: Save big on laptops, desktops from Acer, Samsung and more

Now that you've lived through the madness of Black Friday, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get buying this Cyber Monday.

Below you'll find the best laptop and desktop deals around, all available online so you never have to leave the house (or your office desk - don't worry, we won't tell your boss).

First up, save $120 on a sweet Acer E5-551-89TN notebook over at NewEgg. The $379.99 machine runs an AMD A-Series A8-7100 1.80GHz processor, has 6GB Memory 1TB HDD and an AMD Radeon R5 Series GPU.

Naturally NewEgg isn't the only one with laptop and desktop savings this shoppingest of holidays.

Want to match the premium feel of a Mac but with the utility of Windows? You can buy this 13.3-inch Samsung Ativ Book 9 laptop with 4GB memory and a 128GB SSD for $999 at Adorama. Coming from $1,399, that's a huge deal.

If you're in the market for a handy Windows laptop at a pocket-pleasing price, the Toshiba C55-B5362 with an Intel Core i3 and 4GB RAM is up for $279 at Staples. You'll need a $50 rebate to get to those savings, but even without it, you're still saving over $100 on its regular price.

Looking for something large and in-charge? Try out this 15-inch Acer Aspire E5 laptop with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive for just $349 on NewEgg.

Office Depot is slinging a Toshiba Satellite laptop with 17.3-inch screen and an AMD A6-6310 processor for $449.99. There's a bit of fine print in that you'll need to fill out a form for a $50 Toshiba Visa Prepaid card, but after that, the full savings are in effect.

Here's another deal from Acer for you. Score the Acer Aspire Switch 10 2-in-1 laptop, with a 64GB SSD and 2GB of RAM for just $299 on Amazon. That's a cool $150 off the sticker price!

Finally, score a CyberPowerPC with an AMD FX-Series 6300 processor and Radeon R7 250 graphics for $529.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $120 for a machine that features 8GB memory and a 1TB hard drive.