Asus packs a laptop, tablet and smartphone into one device

Asus has the knack to unveil its flagship computing products in Computex in Taiwan and this year is no exception as it unveiled what it calls a 5-in-1 device.

The Asus Transfomer Book V combines an Android laptop that can transform into a tablet and a phone and can dual boot Windows as well (although not Windows Phone).

The phone is a full HD IPS handset that's 4G capable with a 5.5-inch display with a quad-core Intel Moorefield Atom processor inside.

It includes a 2,500mAh battery, a rear 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM up to 64GB of RAM and appears to be an updated version of the Padfone Infinity.

It slots into a 12.5-inch tablet (that's also full HD) that contains an unnamed Intel Core processor. It weighs in at 800g, has 4GB of RAM, a 28Whr battery offering up to 10 hours battery life, up to 128GB storage.

The latter converts into a sleek laptop once attached to a keyboard dock that houses a 1TB HDD (but no battery like some previous Asus products).

You can then switch to Windows 8.1 OS by pressing on a button. We expect a 6-in-1 version next year when dual-booting Android/Windows Phone 8 smartphones start to appear on the market.

