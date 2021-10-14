Microsoft shuts down LinkedIn in China

Microsoft has revealed its plans to shutter its localized version of LinkedIn in China later this year though the company isn't giving up entirely on helping Chinese professionals find jobs online.

First launched in February of 2014, the localized version of LinkedIn for the Chinese market was created with the aim of furthering the business networking site's mission to connect the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful.

At that time, Microsoft was well aware that it would have to adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government on internet platforms when operating a localized version of its social network for professionals in the country.

Over the past seven years, the localized version of LinkedIn has helped professionals in China find jobs as well as share and stay informed. Although the service did help many people find new jobs and careers, Microsoft noticed that the social aspects of LinkedIn were not utilized in China to the same extent that they are in the rest of the world.

InJobs

Faced with a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China, Microsoft has made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn later this year.

However, the company still wants to help Chinese users find new jobs and opportunities online. For this reason, Microsoft will launch a new, standalone jobs app in China according to a new blog post.

This new jobs app will go by the name InJobs and although it will help professionals based in China find jobs and Chinese companies find quality candidates, it won't include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.

We'll likely hear more from Microsoft once the localized version of LinkedIn has finally been shut down and InJobs begins its rollout in China.