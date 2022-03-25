Look out OLED, Samsung's flagship 4K QLED TV is coming to the US

Audio player loading…

Samsung has confirmed that it will be bringing its flagship QLED TV, the Samsung QN95B QLED, to the US in 2022.

That’s a departure from last year’s plan, when the company released the Samsung QN95A in Europe and the UK, but never brought the TV stateside.

As noted in our review, the Samsung QN95B uses a slimmed-down One Connect box with four HDMI ports that can handle 4K/120Hz inputs and VRR, as well as a new processor that enables 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source.

According to Samsung, the QN95B should be available for pre-order in the US on May 23, though it’s likely to arrive in Europe and the UK well before then.

Analysis: Will Samsung’s top-tier QLED outshine its OLED TV?

Without having reviewed the new Samsung S95B OLED TV -- announced a week ago, it's Samsung's first OLED set in a decade -- we can’t say for certain that the QN95B is the better TV… but we can tell you where one is going to be better than the other.

In rooms with a lot of ambient light, we still think a QLED TV is the way to go. With higher peak brightness and anti-reflection coating, a QLED TV stands a better shot at shrugging off glare and looking better in a living room with uncontrolled lighting.

On the other hand, because of its better black levels, we think the OLED will be better suited for light-controlled rooms where you can really block out the rays. We also think Samsung’s QD-OLED will have better off-axis color saturation that will make it better for wider living rooms where most of your guests sit off to the side of the TV, and will likely have better overall color saturation thanks to its use of blue organic light emitting diodes.

We’ll need to put the Samsung S95B through its paces before we can say anything for certain, but having tested the Samsung QN95B for ourselves, we can safely say that it’s one tough TV to beat in the picture performance department.