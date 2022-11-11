Live blog: Twitter chaos - what's going on?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / thongyhod / Twitter)

After a protracted process, where the world's richest man tried to pull out numerous times, Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter for a huge $44 billion on October 28.

Anyone keeping up with Musk's on again, off again Twitter purchase would be forgiven for thinking that with it being finalized that would be the end of the drama.

In fact, it was just the start. In the two weeks since Musk bought Twitter there have been mass layoffs, high-profile departures, an exodus of users and advertisers and features that have been dumped as quickly as they were added.

It's hard to keep up with it all, so we've fired up this live blog to keep you updated with what's happening with the social media network, and to try figure out what's happening and what it means for Twitter users the world over.