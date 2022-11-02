Fujifilm launch live: will we see the long-awaited Fujifilm X-T5?

Fujifilm's third X Summit launch of the year is taking place later today – and despite the arrival of two flagship cameras at its earlier events, this one could be its most exciting yet.

Right now, there's very little official info on what to expect at the Fujifilm X Summit in Tokyo, other than the event's start times. It'll be kicking off on November 2 at 9am EST / 1pm GMT, which works out as 12am AEDT on November 3.

Whether you're an X-series veteran or just looking to get a glimpse of the latest mirrorless camera tech, it'll be well worth tuning in at those times on Fujifilm's official YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

But you should also pull up a comfortable chair and watch along with us here, because we'll be building up to the launch on this page with all of our hopes, expectations and insights on Fuji's latest announcement.

We reported live from New York on the Fujifilm X-H2 launch, which took place less than two months go. And we're hoping for something on a similarly grand scale this time, given that Fujifilm hasn't historically hosted X Summit events without a very good reason (usually, an important new camera or lens).

Last week, we welcomed the Sony A7R V and OM System OM-5 into the camera world, and the rumors suggest this week is going to be bigger for photographic announcements. So join us as we count down the hours until Fujifilm's latest launch and figure out exactly how we're going to afford all of this worryingly tempting camera gear.