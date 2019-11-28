Live
Amazon Lightning deals live updates - the best of the Amazing One Time Offers
Don't miss these Amazon Lightning Deals happening right now
Oh my, there's a serious amount of hot deals flying around today. If only there was a place looking out for the best ones for you, saving you the hassle of scrolling through the tat to make sure you don't miss out on those super low prices.
You're in luck as we're reporting live from the front-lines of Amazon's war on prices (and our wallets). The Lightning Deals we're highlighting are usually only online for a few hours at a time, with some super popular ones only lasting minutes as stock sells out long before the expiry date.
So if you see a deal you like below, don't consider it for long as they'll be gone before you know it. On Amazon's site, you can see what percentage of items have been claimed already which is your best bet of seeing how much time you have left to play with.
If you want to see a complete roundup of the best deals from the best store, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide.
Next up - something a little different than a smartphone - the Acer Swift 5 is on a top Lightning Deal, but it's already 50% gone - check it out if this nearly-half-price deal is for you:
Acer Swift 5, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB:
$1,399.99 $804.99 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked a huge 43% off this excellent everyday laptop with this Black Friday Lightning Deal. With an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it'll give you years of reliable performance, and is amazingly light too. Stocks are limited, so grab it while you can.
View Deal
Right, let's get things going - here's our first top Lightning Deal of the day, and it's a bit of a scorcher for those looking to grab a budget smartphone:
Samsung Galaxy A10e:
$179.99 $114.99 at Amazon
There's $65 off this excellent budget Samsung handset with this Amazon Black Friday Lightning Deal. The 'e' in the name stands for 'essential', which means you get almost all the features of the A10 in an even more affordable package. Stocks won't last long at this price, so grab it while you can.
View Deal
