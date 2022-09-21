LG takes transparent OLED screens to public transport - It has huge potential

Audio player loading…

LG Display is showcasing its advanced transparent OLED solutions for mobility at InnoTrans 2022, the world's largest trade fair for transport technology, that is on in Berlin, Germany till September 23. These transparent OLED solutions, can be applied to various forms of public transport, as it can combine innovation and convenience. For instance, the ‘Transparent OLED for Subway Trains’ is basically a glass screen that presents advertisements, news and weather forecasts while maintaining high transparency.

The glass surface uses Israeli material science company Gauzy’s SPD (Suspended Particle Device) Smart Glass – a special tempered glass – in an IGU (Insulated Glass Unit) to give it the enhanced strength and durability to handle strong impacts and vibrations. This screen can replace standard train windows, as it also blocks up to 99% of light when SPD is on, creating an even higher contrast for colour rich displays, LG said.

"Based on our leading OLED technology, we have continued to create new markets by innovating new use cases for our Transparent OLED panels across various fields including the global transportation industry," Min-woo Cho, Head of Transparent Display Business Division at LG Display, said.

More innovations from LG Display

(Image credit: LG Display)

LG is also unveiling its ‘Smart Digital Information Desk’, which can 'transform an ordinary train station’s information desk into a medium for accurate information delivery.'

This transparent solution with touch functionality can provide higher interactive experience as it will allow people to converse with desk employees through the transparent OLED screen, which simultaneously visualizes various useful information including live train times, emergency notices, nearby facilities and local tourist attractions.

LG Display also has up its sleeve what it calls ‘Show Window’, which is four 55-inch transparent OLEDs arranged in a 2×2 square. It'll be able to overlay text, images and video content in front of products, and can be ideal for developing welcome boards, photo zones or interactive display spaces with a difference.

Since 2020, LG Display, the world’s only manufacturer of Transparent OLED, has supplied its Transparent OLED panels to a number of subway trains in major Chinese cities and to Japan’s overground East Japan Railway Company trains. LG Display plans to further expand the application of Transparent OLEDs in the mobility sector by targeting countries with expansive railway usage across North America, Europe, Japan, and China.

In addition to LG Display, Germany’s national railway company ‘Deutsche Bahn’ will also showcase its next-generation concept train which uses transparent OLED displays for its windows.