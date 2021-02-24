Lenovo's new ThinkPad range is all about connectivity

Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad portfolio with both redesigned and refreshed business laptops that include improved connectivity for working from home or even on the road.

Select ThinkPad models from the PC maker's range will now ship with additional connectivity options including 5G super-fast WWAN and Intel Wi-Fi 6E. At the same time, the inclusion of Full HD web cams, improved displays with low blue light options and Dolby Audio speaker systems are designed to make collaboration and video conferencing easier.

Lenovo has completely redesigned its X13 and X13 Yoga lightweight laptops with 16:10 aspect ratio displays that provide end users with more screen space. These devices are powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors while the ThinkPad X13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors.

For users looking for an affordable entry point into the ThinkPad ecosystem, the new ThinkPad L14 and L15 offer improved security and connectivity features to help them collaborate and stay productive. Just like with the X13 and X13 Yoga, these laptops are available with either 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors. The ThinkPad L14i and L15i come equipped with Intel processors while the non “i” variants ship with AMD processors.

ThinkPad P14s and P15s

In addition to its thin and light laptops, Lenovo has also updated its mobile workstations to enable users to run demanding applications on the go without missing a beat.

The 14-inch ThinkPad P14s now comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processor with integrated AMD Radeon Pro Graphics. However, this device as well as the 15-inch ThinkPad P15s can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia T500 discrete graphics which include additional CUDA cores, enhanced performance and 4GB of VRAM.

These updated laptops also come with X-Rite factory color calibration to provide out-of-the-box color accuracy so that power users, designers, engineers and even students can be creative anytime, anywhere.

VP of global commercial portfolio and product management at Lenovo PCSD, Jerry Paradise explained in a press release how remote working and hybrid work are driving improvements across the company's ThinkPad line, saying:

“Work from home and new hybrid work styles are driving improvements in cameras, audio and security to enhance collaboration and productivity. Designing, engineering, manufacturing and delivering innovative technology that offers choice and meets the needs of end users are an integral part of ThinkPad DNA. Doing so while meeting energy and emissions reduction goals illustrates our commitment to a sustainable future.”