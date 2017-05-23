Lenovo’s new 2-in-1 Miix 310 launched in India; Initial impressions

At an event in New Delhi today, Lenovo unveiled a whole new range of laptops for the upcoming festive holiday season. In the offing are two new Yoga laptops, five new Ideapads and their latest 2 in 1 – the Mix 310.

Lenovo Miix 310

The Miix 310 is the latest device in Lenovo’s 2-in 1 arsenal. The device claims to offer good performance in an extremely portable and sleek enclosure at an affordable cost. It comes with a 10.1-inch fullHD display, a mammoth 10 hour battery life and upto 64GB of flash storage.

The Miix 310’s display can be detached from the keyboard and be used as a tablet. The connectivity ports like the USB port are located on the tablet portion of the device alongside the charging port and power button.

Initial Impressions

The Miix 310 was the only device at Lenovo’s launch event today that left me with a sour taste in the mouth. The Miix 310, while competent, felt like it didn’t belong with the rest of Lenovo’s new festive lineup.

Lenovo has taken a very safe route with the looks of the device and it ends up looking dull and insipid. The biggest problem I had with the device is the awful weight distribution when used as a laptop. The tablet portion of the device is much heavier than the keyboard, which means the device keeps falling over while typing.

For a device aimed as both a tablet and a laptop, this is a serious shortcoming and needs to be looked upon. Otherwise the device is decently specced and the touch screen is nice and responsive. It feels much better to use as a tablet rather than a laptop, chiefly because of the weight distribution issue.

Lenovo Miix 310 specifications

CPU: Intel Atom X5 X8350 processor

RAM: Up-to 2GB

Screen: 10.1-inch fullHD

OS: Windows 10

Storage: Up-to 64GB flash storage

Cameras: 2MP front, 5MP rear

Ports: SD card reader, microHDMI port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 always-on USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/c

Battery Life (claimed): Up to 10 hours local video playback

Price: Rs 17,490

Accidental Damage Protection

Along with the new laptops, Lenovo also announced an Accidental damage protection plan, which will be offered for free with the new laptops and will also be made available to their entire range at a nominal cost. The plan will cover liquid spillage, electrical surges, drops and screen damage.

Lenovo also announced an association with McAfee to offer the McAfee Live Safe all-in-one protection suite with every new Lenovo laptop.