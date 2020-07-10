Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale: deals on laptops, monitors, desktops, and more

Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale has officially arrived with fantastic deals on best-selling laptops, monitors, webcams, desktops, and more. You can save up to 68% with new doorbuster deals released every hour.

Our top sale picks include a massive $1,199 discount on the ThinkPad X1 laptop, the powerful Legion Y740 gaming laptop marked down to $1,509.99 (was $1,999.99), and the versatile Lenovo Yoga C930 on sale for $1,199.99 ($1,399.99).

Lenovo's sale isn't just about laptops, the retailer also has a doorbuster deal on the ThinkVision T2224d that's on sale for just $79 (was $149, and an $80 price cut on the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One touch monitor.



Lenovo is dropping new doorbuster deals every hour, so if you see a hot bargain, you should take advantage now before it's too late. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price anytime soon.

Lenovo Black Friday in July sale

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 Laptop: $2,149 $949.99 at Lenovo

You can save over $1,000 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop at Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale. The 7th generation laptop provides up to 18 hours of battery life and features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 14-inch laptop | Starting at $999.99 at Lenovo

With up to 16 hours of battery life, 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo ThinkPad T490s laptop deal is offering big power for just under $1,000 at Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C940 Laptop: $1,199.99 $1,009.99 at Lenovo

Get the Yoga C940 laptop on sale for $1,010 when you use eCoupon MADE4U15 at checkout. The ultra-thin laptop packs a 14-inch touchscreen display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,999.99 $1,404.29 at Lenovo

Save $595 on the Lenovo Legion Y740 which packs a 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD paired with a 1TB hard drive, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics. That's some serious gear, and considering this also comes equipped with a G-Sync HDR display you're getting a solid gaming laptop deal here.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 Laptop: $1,399.99 $1,199.99 at Lenovo

You can save $200 on the versatile Yoga C930 laptop at Lenovo's Black Friday in July sale. The ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

View Deal

ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One Touch Monitor: $299 $219 at Lenovo

Perfect for an at-home office the ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One monitor is on sale for $219 at Lenovo. The touchscreen monitor features a slim 23.8-inch backlit LCD panel and includes a speaker and webcam.

View Deal

ThinkVision T2224d LCD Monitor: $149 $79 at Lenovo

This doorbuster deal will go fast! For a limited time, you can get the ThinkVision T2224d monitor on sale for just $79. The 21.5-inch LED monitor features an IPS panel which results in a wide viewing angle display with 1920 x 1080 resolution.

View Deal

See more laptop bargains with our roundup of the best laptops under $500 or our selection of the best cheap laptop deals and sales around right now.



Plus, you can learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.