Toshiba bolsters laptop range

Among a slew of new portable-computer releases, Toshiba has announced updates to its Satellite and Tecra range.

The Satellite Pro S300 is billed as a premium quality laptop that boasts up to 3GB of DDR2 RAM, the latest Intel Centrino 2 processors and a 15.4-inch Toshiba TruBrite widescreen display.

Those who are prone to dropping expensive bits of kit will be pleased to know that the S300 is built to withstand even the most butter-fingered owner. This is because its chassis has been toughened, making sure it protects the laptop's innards and its screen.

Connectivity

The laptop has embedded 3G – a common theme in the new Toshiba laptop releases – and also has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. There's also a smattering of eSATA USB ports, which allow you to charge music players and the like, even when the laptop is switched off.

And for those who need as much disk-space as they can get their hands on, Toshiba have added a 250GB hard drive.

The Toshiba's Satellite Pro S300 is available at the end of October, with prices starting from a reasonable £439.

Tecra range

The Tecra R10 laptop is a 14-inch widescreen size-zero model that's just 30mm thick.

You have the choice of solid-state storage or good ol' hard disk, and web connectivity comes in the form of embedded 3G HSPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Three eSATA USB ports round off the connection specs. Memory-wise, you can pack some power in, with up to 8GB DDR2 RAM available.

The Tecra R10 also claims to be one of the most-protected laptops around as its been equipped with Toshiba EasyGuard technology, which, take note government officials, adds improved security and provides increased resistance against data theft.

Pricing for the Toshiba Tecra R10 start at £899.