Kogan’s new $200 Android packs a perplexing number of ‘flagship’ features

Kogan is known for delivering products packed with in-demand features while keeping costs low, and with the arrival of its brand new Android smartphone, the Agora 8, the Aussie company is keeping that tradition alive.

Boasting a number of features you'd expect to find on a high-end smartphone, such as a fingerprint sensor, expandable Micro SD storage capability (up to 128GB), dual SIM (4G+2G) functionality, a quad-core processor and Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box, the Kogan Agora 8 intends to provide a flagship-level experience at the impressively low price of $199.

Along with the features already listed, the Agora 8 has an aluminium alloy body with a thickness of just 8mm, 2GB of RAM, a 5-inch 720p 2.5D Dragontrail Glass screen, a 13MP rear camera with autofocus, face detection and 'smile shot' modes and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The Kogan Agora 8 is available for pre-sale now from the Kogan website with a shipping date of June 9, 2017.