KFC's new packaging for chicken wings can morph into a drone

KFC, yes Kentucky Fried Chicken, just rolled out its new KFC Smoky Wings in India. Unlike most of the company's products, this is not about the "finger lickin' good" chicken, but the box it comes in. When you're done chomping down the chicken, the box itself is a DIY drone.

KFC is calling this the KFO (Kentucky Flying Object), and it will be powered by your smartphone. You download the KFO app (on both Android and iOS), connect to the drone and fly it.

The special packaging comes with detachable parts. There's an online user manual for assembly and installation. Once installed, you have to pair the drone with your phone using Bluetooth and the KFO is ready to fly.

Unfortunately, this is a limited edition product. KFC will be giving these away to lucky customers on January 25 and January 26 in select outlets (image below) across 10 cities in India— Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kochi and Bengaluru.