Is this gaming laptop the best mobile workstation deal right now?

Dell G5 15 SE laptop - $1332.79

(roughly £1060/AU$1950)

This Dell laptop might be designed for gaming, but we think it's up there with the best mobile workstation deals around. An 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage make this quite the machine indeed - perfect for compute-intensive tasks like video editing and 3D rendering.View Deal

Dell has provided us with perhaps the best reason for anyone to ask their employer for a gaming laptop, in the form of the new Dell G5 15 SE - and it's arguably more powerful than most mobile workstations in its price range.

At only $1332.79 (roughly £1060/AU$1950), this is a stunning deal given the specifications. You can also apply for credit and pay $74.04 over 18 months with no interest and get up to $79 back in rewards. Bear in mind, you'll need to go through this link or you'll be charged an extra $30.

As for the laptop itself, it's a special edition model with an 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with Radeon Graphics. It also has a separate AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU with 6GB GDDR6 and AMD’s Smartshift technology, which “dynamically shifts power in your laptop to help boost performance for gaming, video editing, 3D rendering, content creation and productivity”.

The machine also boasts 16GB memory (two 8GB modules), a 1TTB PCIe NVMe M2 SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD LED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and rated at 300Nits.

Beyond that, Dell's laptop features dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, a 51Whr battery, plus Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity - and you get a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe security software to boot.

In terms of connectors, there's a Mini DP, USB-C DisplayPort (Alt-Mode only), two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connector, an SD card slot, headphone jack and an Ethernet plug. In theory, you should be able to connect up to three 4K monitors at once.

Bear in mind