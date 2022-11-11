If you're a cyclist, take our survey to win a £250 or $300 Amazon voucher

Are you a cyclist? Take part in our new survey

Astana Pro Team Denmark rider Jakob Fuglsang (R) leads the pack as they past the Shrine of Madonna del Ghisallo
(Image credit: Getty Images / MARCO BERTORELLO)
What kind of cyclist are you? Whether you're into mountain biking, hitting the road or commuting with one of the best electric bikes, we want to hear from you. It doesn't matter if you prefer pedal power or electric, whether you're a casual or competitive rider, cycle only in fair weather at the weekend or spend your winter in a virtual world on your indoor trainer.

 The world of cycling is changing and to help you keep abreast of all the developments, we like to keep in touch with our readers’ experiences. We’d like to hear all about the ‘how, where and when’ of your interest in cycling, the kind of bike you choose to ride, if you use the latest cycling tech as well as your views on the kind of bikes available .

Cycling survey

(Image credit: Future)

So let us know your thoughts. This survey should take about 6-8 minutes to complete and to say thank you for your time, your name will be placed into a prize draw for a chance to win* an Amazon voucher worth £250 or $300 giftcard (depending on where you live). 

Survey open to those based in UK, US, Canada and selected countries Europe  and runs till 23 November 2022.   

Click here for more details and to take the survey

Good luck and we look forward to hearing from you!

*T&Cs apply  

