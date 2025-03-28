Live: Garmin Connect+ backlash – tell us what you think about Garmin's new premium tier
Garmin has its users talking
Welcome, Garmin fans! After yesterday's announcement of Garmin Connect+, the new premium tier available in the Garmin Connect app, we've seen a big conversation begin to take place online.
Some Garmin users are furious, stating they want to "take a stand" against the company for introducing a paid tier. Even though the existing free features will remain free, user sentiment is generally that this is the beginning of a slippery slope for Garmin, and more and more features will be added to Connect+ instead of being available on the app's free tier.
Especially egregious is the price of the best Garmin watches, some of them numbering among the most expensive smartwatches ever, and having to now pay still more on top for the whole package.
Want to make your voice heard? Email us at matt.evans@futurenet.com, and we'll feature your reply here as part of this live blog. Stay tuned!
I mean, you've got to laugh...
Me buying my first Garmin watch 2 days ago and joining this sub from r/Garmin
The Garmin subreddit is not taking this well
Garmin is getting rid of what makes it special from r/Garmin
The Reddit post above has some particularly poignant things to say.
"They were different than smartwatch companies locking you to a specific phone. They were different than smartwatch companies forcing you to pay a monthly fee just to use the watch. Heck, they were even different than gaming companies providing you games on a platform and then being able to ban you or change the rules after the fact.
"They felt like one of those companies you loved being associated with.... Yet another great company losing track of its identity and tacking on or removing things that just don't speak to its customer base."
Below are some more examples of negative, highly-upvoted feedback from the subreddit.
I paid $700 for a fenix to avoid the subscription bullshit from r/Garmin
It’s the beginning of the end for Garmin. from r/Garmin
More messages coming through
An email from Vasil says he'll switch away from Garmin if the decision isn't reversed. "Even though I have been a fan of the brand for over 10 years and always buy the latest Fenix model, if the paid version of the mobile application is introduced, I will change the brand!"
Meanwhile, a new comment on TikTok simply says "How do you sign up to it?". Sounds like someone's convinced!
Garmin's AI-powered insights
What exactly is "Active Intelligence", anyway?
Similar to Strava's Athlete Intelligence (also on a premium tier: AI's apparently expensive to run), Garmin's Active Intelligence will offer personalized in-app advice based on your training metrics.
The example above is a good indication of the kind of AI-generated advice you can expect: top-line, general, quick-fire tips to guide your training based on past and current performance, rather than anything too granular and concrete like a workout plan. You'll reportedly be able to get these messages multiple times a day as your activity and recovery levels change.
It's worth noting a Garmin representative emailed and confirmed that the AI was built with user data security in mind. Garmin's aware how sensitive health data is, and the need to keep it secure – especially after a high-profile cyberattack five years ago.
"A greedy company"
The emails have begun to roll in. Remember, if you want to get in touch, email matt.evans@futurenet.com. This one's from Michelangelo:
"I'm writing this email to show Garmin what they are risking by being a greedy company... We have probably around 20 devices from Garmin. We just like the quality and the details you get from a premium device.
"This is why I'm so vocal right now. If Connect+ goes on, I'm definitely done with Garmin. I'll buy another watch for my SO (I was planning for one in May) and I will start doing the opposite of what I've been doing since receiving my original watch. I'll start discouraging people from buying Garmin and propose a valid, European, alternative.
"Tread lightly Garmin, people hate subscription models, especially on PREMIUM products!
Sincerely, A very, VERY, angry customer."
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
We took to TikTok to ask Garmin users what they thought about the changes, and got quite a few comments there. One user writes "This is bad news. All new features from now on will be behind a paywall. And in few years, then the initial rage settles, they will move more and more features behind paywall like strava did."
Another said: "wow! I love paywalled AI which tells me the most basic of information which I could gather my self easily."
However, in the interest of balance, not everyone is irate about it. Another TikTok user writes: "If the current features are to stay free then nonworries, pay for the new stuff if you want them if not, don't."
Garmin Reddit is furious
With 7,100 upvotes at the time of writing, this thread has prompted an enormous outcry from the community determined to make their voices heard. Here are a few comments from the 431 and counting:
Comment from r/Garmin
Comment from r/Garmin
Comment from r/Garmin
Why has this angered Garmin users?
Existing Garmin users are angry, in part, because they feel like their app is going to slowly get taken away. While Garmin has been very careful in its messaging, insisting that everything currently free will remain free, users believe they will eventually have to either leave the platform or resort to paying for a usable version of it.
Even if all current features remain free, as new ones are added and older ones are no longer supported, the existence of a Connect+ tier invites the possibility that future features will only be available to premium subscribers, a galling prospect if you bought an expensive smartwatch with the expectation it would be supported for years to come.
One of the top comments on the video above reads: "No. Bait and switch. We pay premium prices, like my £800 for my Garmin Descent Mk2s, with the understanding that the extra price is subsidising the Garmin Connect platform and its development. Now with just the existence of this, there's little to no chance we'll see any meaningful updates to the free Connect platform from now on. Class action anyone?"
Another commenter puts it more succintly: "Is this the beginning of the end?"
What is Garmin Connect+, anyway?
For those not in the know, Garmin Connect+ is Garmin's new premium tier available for its previously-free Garmin Connect app, costing $6.99 / £6.99 / AU$12 per month or $69.99 / £69.99 / AU$120 annually, with a one-month free trial available.
For this privilege, Garmin Connect+ will supply Garmin users with new features on top of their free ones, including AI-powered insights dubbed "Active Intelligence" which puts all your stats into context, a Performance Dashboard that allows you to view historic graphs, and improvements to Garmin’s LiveTrack service, including a text-based alerts system.
This isn't the first time it's charged for a service (it also charges for an Outdoor Maps+ subscription plan) but this is a service aimed at all Garmin users, not a specific subsection or service.
Furious Garmin users revolt over new subscription service – "We need to take a firm stand"
Samsung confirms Galaxy Watches aren't tracking sleep properly – here's the fix if you're affected