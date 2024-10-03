Strava's powerful AI insights are here – Athlete Intelligence is now available in beta

Top-rated workout tracking and community platform Strava has today announced the rollout of its brand-new AI-powered workout summaries, now available in beta to its paying subscribers.

Unveiled earlier this year, Strava's new Athlete Intelligence promises "personalized insights based on activity data" that will make it easier to understand performance metrics and the data from all of the best smartwatches or mobile phones.

Strava claims Athlete Intelligence will help "reduce friction in the user’s active journey" by analyzing and interpreting workout data, presenting them as "simple, personalized insights and guidance."

Despite the name, Strava says the new AI features can help at all levels of exercise, from beginner to advanced. After several months as a beta behind the scenes, Strava says Athlete Intelligence is now available to subscribers as a public beta.

Strava is making athletes more intelligent

(Image credit: Lauren Scott)

Strava's Athlete Intelligence promises to help its users in a number of key ways. It can spot trends to give users a bigger-picture view of their progress, specifically over the last 30 days.

It can also help you understand performance insights like pace and heart rate zones to help improve.

There's also personalized feedback, and Athlete Intelligence will even help you celebrate performance milestones to keep you motivated.

Strava says it has fine-tuned Athlete Intelligence over the past several months and has upgraded it to offer "stronger analytical capability to aggregate data trends from workouts logged over the past 30 days," as well as to provide "smarter insights across pace, heart rate, elevation, power and Relative Effort."

We used Strava's new Athlete Intelligence AI feature for a week earlier this year. We found it helpful yet unintrusive and were impressed with the tangible advice it offered. It's another great string to the bow of one of the best fitness apps on the market.

There have been plenty of changes since then, so expect a much-improved experience. Remember, however, that the feature remains in public beta, so it's not finished quite yet.

Subscribers can access Athlete Intelligence immediately after uploading a run, ride, walk, or hike by tapping on the activity and reading their insights. You can opt out of Athlete Intelligence at any time by tapping 'Leave the Beta' within the feedback section of the app. The beta is available in 14 languages, and Strava says more updates and iterations are on the way.