I tried this air fryer bread pudding recipe from TikTok, and you can't go wrong

The best air fryers aren't just for dinners and savory snacks. You can make a host of sweet treats and desserts in an air fryer, too, and they're often easier, quicker and less messy.

One such simple, not to mention cheap, dessert is this bread pudding recipe (opens in new tab) from tiffycooks on TikTok. Taiwanese-born Tiffy has been blogging about recipes and food inspired by her heritage since 2020, and she specializes in easy recipes designed to bring joy to cooking.

She's amassed millions of followers, and her bread pudding recipe remains one of her most viewed videos to date with 77k likes, and counting.

Below I've outlined how to make Tiffy's bread pudding recipe at home, with ingredients most of us are likely to already have in our cupboards.

Air fryer bread pudding dessert recipe

In her original video, Tiffy dusts the finished dish in icing sugar and serves with a scoop of ice cream, to give it professional look.

Of course, these are optional extras; and below I've listed some other little tweaks you can make to the recipe based on our experimentation, alongside vegan alternatives too.

Air fryer bread pudding dessert ingredients

I haven't listed set amounts for all of the ingredients below because it will depend on the number you're catering to, the size of your air fryer, and any extra ingredients you're adding. The recipe and amounts below should be used as a guide.

2 slices of bread

2 eggs

200ml milk

Sugar

Due to the nature of this dessert, you can replace the eggs with a vegan alternative such as flaxseeds mixed with water. You could even use apple sauce or a thin banana puree to bind the ingredients together (and to add extra flavor).

I've made this pudding with oat milk and coconut milk – and both types of milk work as well, if not better, than original milk.

I've also mixed vanilla into the milk and egg mixture, sprinkled the pudding with cinnamon, and even melted chocolate on the top.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston/TechRadar)

Air fryer bread pudding dessert recipe method

I used the Tower T17099 Vortx Eco Dual Basket Air Fryer (opens in new tab), set at 175°C (350°F) for 15 minutes. This resulted in creating a crisp golden top while ensuring the eggs were cooked through.

If you're adding chocolate, I'd recommend either melting it separately and pouring it over the dish when serving, or adding the chocolate after the first five minutes to avoid it catching.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston/TechRadar)

Step 1: Mix the eggs and the milk together into a dish or bowl (make sure the dish/bowl fits inside the fryer). You could also use ramekins for mini puddings.

Note: It's possible to make this pudding in the air fryer basket itself, but it's messy and cooking time will vary.

Step 2: Sprinkle a pinch of sugar into the milk and egg mix.

Step 3: Tear off chunks of bread and soak them in the milk, egg and sugar mixture. Make sure the bread is completely submerged.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston/TechRadar)

Step 4: Sprinkle another pinch of sugar over the dish (you can add more if you have a sweet tooth). I also like to add a pinch of cinnamon at this stage.

Step 5: Place the dish in the air fryer and leave to cook for 15 minutes at 175°C (350°F).

Step 6: Serve with ice cream, melted chocolate, icing sugar – or simply tuck straight in.

(Image credit: Victoria Woollaston/TechRadar)

Air fryer bread pudding recipe verdict

For such a simple mix of ingredients, this dessert is quick to make and tastes delicious. It's easy to swap out flavors based on your own tastes, and it's the ideal pudding for those times you don't have anything else sweet in the house but fancy a treat.

It's also a great way to use up bread that's past its best.

Presentation-wise, this pudding isn't going to win any awards. Plus, you have to make sure you get the correct milk-to-egg ratio to avoid making sweet scrambled eggs.

However, if you want a tasty, quick, affordable and easy after-dinner – or even mid-afternoon – treat, you can't go wrong with this recipe.

