Huge Windows 11 update is finally done, but release date remains a mystery

The first major update to Windows 11 (allegedly called Sun Valley 2) is finally done Microsoft confirms but stops short of saying when it will be available to download.

In a community post (opens in new tab), the company states that 'Minimum acceptable build for Windows 11, version 22H2 certification is RTM build(i.e. 22621)', which was released for Windows Insiders (opens in new tab) on May 11.

However, there are more clues to Sun Valley 2's release with another note stating, 'Windows 11, version 22H2 based systems may ship with drivers that have achieved compatibility with Windows 11, version 21H2 until Sept 5th, 2022.'

This means that PC manufacturers, such as Asus, Dell, and more have a deadline of September 5 to install 22H2 onto new PC products, which could mean we'll see a release for everyone from October, landing on the one year anniversary of Windows 11 from October 2021.

Hopefully, this may mean that third-party widgets, tabs in File Explorer and more, might be arriving soon with this major update.

Analysis: Marking the one year anniversary

Microsoft has been making several announcements across 2022 of what should be coming to Windows 11, such as tabs in File Explorer and more, but it has stayed silent on confirming when they would arrive.

It's a risky approach, as users could see this as a carrot on a stick – showcasing what they can do with their PC, but no idea of when these alluring features will be available.

This 'anniversary update' could bring all of these improvements at once in October, almost mirroring Apple's yearly release approach to its software. With WWDC over a week away, where macOS 13 is expected to be announced, Windows 11 could see itself being overshadowed by what's coming to Mac's operating system.

Regardless, with confirmation that Sun Valley 2 is finally done, we're ready to look towards a Sun Valley 3 update, or maybe even Windows 12.