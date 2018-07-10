Huawei Mate 20 trademark suggests the phablet won't be called Mate 11

Given that Huawei jumped from the P10 to the Huawei P20 this year it always looked likely that its next phablet flagship would be called the Huawei Mate 20, but now we’re even more confident that will be the case as the company has trademarked the Mate 20 name.

The trademark, spotted by Mobielkopen, isn’t the only new one filed by Huawei though, as it’s also applied to protect the Mate 30 through to the Mate 90, so don’t expect to see a Huawei Mate 21 next year.

We still can’t be certain of the name, as the company trademarked the name P11 for its other flagship range despite ultimately not using it, so it could just be keeping its options open or preventing other companies from capitalizing on the name, but calling it the Mate 20 certainly seems the most likely option right now.

Features unknown

Other than its likely name we know very little about the Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, though one early rumor suggests they will have in-screen fingerprint scanners, and they're sure to have a new top-end chipset.

We’re still probably a few months away from launch though, with November looking likely, so we’d expect more leaks and rumors to start pouring in as we get closer.