Huawei launches the Sound X wireless speaker in the UAE

Huawei takes on Apple once more with its HomePod lookalike wireless speaker the Sound X, which packs in some serious audio tech from premium French audio brand Devialet.

Best known for their innovative and high-end speakers like the Phantom Reactor 900, Devialet brings a lot of the tech that make those special to the Huawei Sound X.

The Huawei Sound X is available to purchase for AED 1,299 on Huawei’s e-shop, experience stores, and across select retailers in the UAE. All purchases come with 3 months of VIP subscription to Huawei Music.

Sporting a cylindrical rounded-off design with a glossy finish, the Huawei Sound X looks very similar to the Apple HomePod, except it’s heavier at 3.5kgs and comes with a chunkier power adapter.

The standout feature of the Sound X is its dual-woofers that utilize Devialet's signature 'Push-Push' technology to cancel out vibrations, while still providing powerful bass frequencies. This means that the speaker won’t shake or distort when playing music at loud volumes or high frequencies.

There’s a colorful LED on top of the speaker that supports gesture controls like placing your hand on top to mute playback. The bottom is covered in a wraparound fabric mesh that house 6 full-frequency tweeters for 360-degree surround sound.

According to Huawei, the Sound X is capable of adjusting its sound profile while retaining surround sound, based on where the speaker is placed - whether it’s in the middle of the room or in a corner against a wall.

If you have a Huawei phone, you’ll be able to use NFC OneHop audio sharing to pair your phone with just a tap and switch your audio stream to the speaker effortlessly.

Though the Middle East version of the Sound X will pack the same audio tech as in China, it lacks on the ‘smart’ side of things. The Huawei US ban means that the Sound X is prevented from using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, leaving it to be just a very fancy wireless speaker.