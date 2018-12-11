Huawei is building a future without any wires

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is easily the most innovative phone of this year bringing new technologies that we haven’t seen in smartphones before. With an extremely powerful 7nm Kirin 980 processor to it’s highly versatile triple camera that takes brilliant pictures, the Mate 20 Pro offers everything a power user demands.

A power user also wants a battery life that lasts through the day and there are multiple ways Huawei has innovated with the Mate 20 Pro. Starting off, the Mate 20 Pro is equipped with the largest battery we’ve seen on a flagship. With a capacity of 4,200mAh, expect the Mate 20 Pro to easily last you until the end of most days.

That being said, there are always days when even an external battery pack isn't enough and for those times, you would want to put the 40W Huawei Super Charger bundled with the Mate 20 Pro to good use. It is capable of refueling your battery up to 70% in half an hour which is just crazy fast. It’s mesmerizing to see the battery levels go up so fast when using the Super Charge.

Based on information provided by Huawei

Huawei didn’t stop with super fast wired charging- the Mate 20 Pro also brought the fastest wireless charging capabilities with itself. When used with the Huawei 15W wireless QuickCharger, there is no other flagship product with such high wireless charging speeds.

This will help make wireless charging more mainstream as many users still prefer using a cord for faster charging speeds.But with the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, you’ll see much faster wireless charging than any of its competitors.

Another great capability of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is reverse charge- again the first in the world. With this feature, you can wirelessly charge other devices such as phones with smaller batteries that your other friends might be carrying.

But phones are just the start- we can easily see a future where many accessories are equipped with wireless charging capabilities- products such as wireless headsets. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is the first flagship phone that is ready to tackle that future.

All in all, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro ticks every single box required from a phone of not just today but also tomorrow. It’s the most future-proof phone we’ve come across.